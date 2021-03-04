David Foster’s wife Katharine McPhee snubs trolls bothered about 35-year age gap in marriage

American singer Katherine McPhee lashed out at trolls, saying she and her husband David Foster do not care about the 35-year age difference between them.



“For the most part, we really don’t care. [Foster] will say every once in a while, 'Eventually, we're just going to look normal to people,” the singer opened up about her marriage during an episode of the Informed Pregnancy Podcast.

“There’s such a stigma, I mean I get it, we all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and go, I think, a judgement. I get the judgement initially, but things are never as they appear. Things are never exactly as they appear” she elaborated her point.

Katharine McPhee also hit out at the perception she has to deal with in her daily life that the younger women look for a match in the older men for material gain alone.

Being candid in giving dressing-down to the trolls, she continued, “The perception of what people try to create, especially with women, it's always the woman’s fault. It's the woman who wants to be with the older man because he has money and he's had success and she wants this, that. I mean, our story's been the complete opposite.”

The actress and David Foster are a determined happy pair who will not let haters to spoil their bonding. The couple welcomed their first child during the last week of February. They are now parents to a baby boy.