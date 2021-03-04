Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian to continue living in Hidden Hills mansion with kids after divorce from Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Reality star Kim Kardashian will reportedly prefer to live in the $60 million Hidden Hills mansion with their children after divorce form Kanye West.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardshians' star, who officially filed for divorce from Kanye last month, wants to give their children stable environment after separation.

Kanye, who invested a  years designing the LA residence, does not have any true ties to the area, while Kim's family lives nearby in the community.

Following months of rumors surrounding the state of their marriage, the two celebrities have finally decided to separate their ways and now, according to new report, their initial divorce deal has been unveiled.

The 43-year-old rapper, however, prefers to spend time at his second home in Wyoming, while Kim will continue living in Hidden Hills mansion as they go through their divorce.

Kim and Kanye, who share four children, bought the Hidden Hills residence for $20 million in 2014, but did not move in until 2018 after investing $40 million in renovations.

According to reports, the 40-year-old-reality star truly likes living in LA house. Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye last month following months of rumors surrounding the state of their marriage.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle asks the Palace how they could expect her to still be silent

Meghan Markle asks the Palace how they could expect her to still be silent
Kendall Jenner shows off her grace during her latest outing with pals

Kendall Jenner shows off her grace during her latest outing with pals
Justice League: Chapter titles of Snyder’s Cut revealed

Justice League: Chapter titles of Snyder’s Cut revealed
Pregnant Ashley Tisdale happy to see co-star Vanessa Hudgens

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale happy to see co-star Vanessa Hudgens
Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban recalls a shocking moment of his married life

Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban recalls a shocking moment of his married life
David Foster’s wife Katharine McPhee snubs trolls bothered about 35-year age gap in marriage

David Foster’s wife Katharine McPhee snubs trolls bothered about 35-year age gap in marriage
Buckingham Palace responds to latest attack on Meghan Markle's character, issues statement

Buckingham Palace responds to latest attack on Meghan Markle's character, issues statement
Robyn Germyn thanks fans for one millions views on her inspiring video

Robyn Germyn thanks fans for one millions views on her inspiring video
Ben Affleck looks happy with his pal George Clooney after a painful split from Bond girl Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck looks happy with his pal George Clooney after a painful split from Bond girl Ana de Armas
Justin Timberlake shares a sweet message on his wife Jessica Biel’s birthday

Justin Timberlake shares a sweet message on his wife Jessica Biel’s birthday
Kevin Pietersen defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kevin Pietersen defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Chris Evans shares video from the sets of 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

Chris Evans shares video from the sets of 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

Latest

view all