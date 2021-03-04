Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
Kendall Jenner shows off her grace during her latest outing with pals

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Kendall Jenner left fans awestruck as she stepped out with friends in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, looking gorgeous in stylish outfit.

The supermodel cut a stylish figure during her chic appearance with friends at Nate n Als in the town.

The 25-year-old  donned a oatmeal-hued sweater along with a pair of light khakis with a high-rise to accentuate the star's slender waist. She also donned a pea-colored leather jacket on top.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty also wore a face mask to protect herself and others from the coronavirus.

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker are reportedly thinking to get more serious about their relationship, after months of dating.

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker, who made their romance Instagram official on Valentine's Day, are reportedly thinking to get more serious about their relationship after months of dating.

