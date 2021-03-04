Hania Amir under fire for urging people to love their skin while using a beauty filter

Hania Amir took to Instagram to share a video wherein she can be seen calling out the 'gora complex'

Hania Amir has been catching flak for urging people to embrace their natural, makeup-free skin while using a beauty filter on Instagram herself.

It all happened when the Pakistani starlet took to Instagram to share a video wherein she can be seen calling out the 'gora complex' perpetuating in the society.

"One thing that has been bothering me for a while is colour shaming," Amir said while revealing how she realised the problem after a friend told her she needs to get a tan.

"We need to own ourselves, we need to own our skin tones," she added. "We don't have to wear two tones dark foundation or two tone light foundation that oh, these are our beauty standards. These are terrible beauty standards and we don't need to follow them because we have a responsibility for the next generations to come [sic]."

Soon after, people started criticising Amir for not practicing what she is preaching.

