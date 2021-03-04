Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone’s latest ad stirs chaos over alleged plagiarism

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Deepika Padukone’s latest ad stirs chaos over alleged plagiarism 

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was accused of plagiarism after her recent advertisement hit the small screens.

Indian director Sooni Taraporevela accused the makers of the Padmaavat actor’s latest ad for plagiarizing from her film Yeh Ballet.

Turning to her social media, Sooni wrote: “A couple days ago someone brought this @levis_in ad to my attention.”

"I was shocked to see our Yeh Ballet dance studio set in this ad, because it was conceptualized & created out of a derelict space by @shalzoid (our PD) from scratch and dismantled after our shoot. Basically @nadiaeye (the director of this ad) saw Yeh Ballet and decided to plagiarize our set down to the very last detail (swipe for screenshot),” she wrote on Instagram.

“Would Levi’s and the director ever think of doing that in the west without permission / acknowledgment, and passing it off as their own creative work? This is not homage this is intellectual theft! It’s SO unfair to our wonderful production designer @shalzoid to have her work ripped off like that,” she added.

“Copycat culture in India needs to be called out and cancelled. You would think a foreign production company and director would know better. Are you so creatively bankrupt? What were you thinking? @levis_in @nadiaeye @offroadfilms @rupinsuchak @newland.tv,” she concluded. 

More From Bollywood:

Abhay Deol slams India’s nationalistic trope within cinema

Abhay Deol slams India’s nationalistic trope within cinema
Disha Patani shares hilarious photos of boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday

Disha Patani shares hilarious photos of boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday
Sara Ali Khan welcomes month of March in style

Sara Ali Khan welcomes month of March in style
Kangana Ranaut reminisces childhood memories as she opens up about anecdotes that ‘pierced’ her heart

Kangana Ranaut reminisces childhood memories as she opens up about anecdotes that ‘pierced’ her heart
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt collaborate as producers for film ‘Darlings’

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt collaborate as producers for film ‘Darlings’
Alia Bhatt turns producer, announces to set up her own production company

Alia Bhatt turns producer, announces to set up her own production company
Kareena Kapoor shares first glimpse of her after birth of second child

Kareena Kapoor shares first glimpse of her after birth of second child
Janhvi Kapoor heads off for a Hindi remake of ‘Helen of June’

Janhvi Kapoor heads off for a Hindi remake of ‘Helen of June’
Absence of Huma Qureshi from 'Army Of The Dead' teaser leaves Indian fans disappointed

Absence of Huma Qureshi from 'Army Of The Dead' teaser leaves Indian fans disappointed

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan likely to introduce their second baby to world via Instagram

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan likely to introduce their second baby to world via Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan leaves fans concerned as he shares update on his health

Amitabh Bachchan leaves fans concerned as he shares update on his health
Parineeti Chopra reveals Saif Ali Khan was her first crush

Parineeti Chopra reveals Saif Ali Khan was her first crush

Latest

view all