PSL 2021: Nepal’s T20 sensation Sandeep Lamichhane back with Lahore Qalandars

File photo of Nepal’s T20 sensation Sandeep Lamichhane.

Aiming to win the trophy for his side this time, Nepal’s T20 sensation Sandeep Lamichhane is back with the Lahore Qalandars for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Lamichhane, who previously played for the Qalandars in the 2019 edition of the PSL, was added to the Qalandars’ squad as a replacement to Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan who had to leave the team to join the national duty.

Replacing Rashid, the spinner is excited to be back in Lahore’s dugout.

“It has been an exciting time here. I missed this team. I played for Lahore Qalandars two years ago and it's really good to be back here,” the player told Geo. tv.

The 20-year-old bowler has played in various leagues and is among the most sought-after cricketers by various franchises competing in different leagues.

He has taken 125 wickets at an average of 18.86 in 96 T20 matches.

Sandeep missed playing for Qalandars in 2020 when the franchise for the first time played in the finals. The spinner, however, was still eagerly following his team's updates.



“Even last year, when I was watching the game on TV, we are pretty close to win the trophy and now my goal is to win it for the team,” Lamichhane said.

“It's really good to see that the guys are shaping up really well. And you just want yourself to be on the momentum. I will just try to give my best to the team and possibly would love to win this trophy,” he aimed.

Sandeep is also wary of the fact that conditions here may not be very supportive for bowlers but he’s determined to give his best for the side.

“As you've been watching the game so far, it is not an easy job to bowl here. But as far as your team is supporting you, [I think] it will be easier to yield results," Lamichhane remarked.

The spinner said that he has received loads of messages from the Lahore Qalandars fans ever since it was announced that he will be playing for the squad.



“I'm really thankful to everyone who has been sending plenty of messages over the last few days and I'd love to see you guys coming and cheering for our team,” he concluded.