Pooja Bhatt shed light on her isolation, loneliness in the 90’s

Indian filmmaker and director Pooja Bhatt recently got candid about the sheer pain, loneliness and isolation she felt during the 90’s.

The critically acclaimed actor shed light on the isolation during an interview with PTI and claimed, “I've done a lot less work than my contemporaries at that time. I've done possibly about 23 films in my life when others might've done 80 or 90. But I chose to kind of follow my heart and do stuff that I could live with.”

“In the 1990s, I used to feel isolated and so lonely in huge parts because there were not very many people I could relate to.”

During the course of her interview she added how are expected to deliver on the work and home front simultaneously but men are not awarded such high expectations.

"We are our own worst critics. If you're not going to be kind to yourself, nobody's going to be crying for us. So, I think empathy begins with yourself. Treat yourself right. Allow yourself to fail. And then the world will be a bit more accommodating,”