Thursday Mar 04 2021
Camila Cabello spills the beans on the mental health decline

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Camila Cabello spills the beans on the mental health decline

Lyricist and singer Camila Cabello sheds light on dire need to prioritize mental health support for yourself before trying to aid an entire community.

Cabello got candid about her struggles during an interview with People magazine for their issue for Women Changing the World.

She was quoted saying, "A lot of activists don't have the time or resources to take care of themselves. When you're struggling or feeling burnout, it's hard to show up for other people. You have to heal yourself before you can heal the community."

She even addressed her counseling sessions at the National Compadres Network over past usage of racial slurs and admitted, “It created a space where I was held accountable. You get corrected, you have homework, and you learn. That's how you move forward. Now I know better so I can do better."

"As I learned more about other people's experiences in the world, I was like, 'How do I help the people who are on the frontlines of dismantling systems that create oppression? And how do I bridge that with my own personal journey with mental health and healing?'"

"What all the organizations have in common is that they are helping their communities, especially marginalized groups in their communities. They all also expressed a need for these mental wellness resources."

