Thursday Mar 04 2021
Bloodied Brad Pitt spotted filming on the set of ‘Bullet Train’

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Brad Pitt was seen donning a bloodied look for his action-thriller as he shot alongside costar Joey King

Hollywood star Brad Pitt recently elevated excitement amongst fans after he was spotted shooting for his next film, Bullet Train.

The A-lister was seen donning a bloodied look for his action-thriller as he shot alongside costar Joey King.

Wearing dark slacks and a bloodied white T-shirt, Pitt, 57, teased his upcoming avatar for the highly-anticipated film.

Apart from Pitt, The Kissing Booth actor also sported a bloodied look on the sets of the film.

The David Leitch-directorial also stars Lady Gaga, Logan Lerman, Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny and other stars. 

