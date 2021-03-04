Bloodied Brad Pitt spotted filming on the set of ‘Bullet Train’

Brad Pitt was seen donning a bloodied look for his action-thriller as he shot alongside costar Joey King

Hollywood star Brad Pitt recently elevated excitement amongst fans after he was spotted shooting for his next film, Bullet Train.

The A-lister was seen donning a bloodied look for his action-thriller as he shot alongside costar Joey King.

Wearing dark slacks and a bloodied white T-shirt, Pitt, 57, teased his upcoming avatar for the highly-anticipated film.

Apart from Pitt, The Kissing Booth actor also sported a bloodied look on the sets of the film.

The David Leitch-directorial also stars Lady Gaga, Logan Lerman, Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny and other stars.