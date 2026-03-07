‘Heated Rivalry' director shares thrilling news about shooting season 2

Jacob Tierney has excited fans by confirming that Heated Rivalry Season 2 is on track to start filming this summer.

The director is currently deep into writing scripts, spending long hours shaping the next chapter of the popular series.

Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels, Heated Rivalry’s story is about hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, who fall in love during their competition.

The first season quickly became a fan favourite because of its mix of sports drama, tension and LGBTQ+ love story.

Tierney promises that the new season will continue the emotional intensity and chemistry that fans loved in Season 1.

While specific plot details is still under wraps, the writing process is progressing well and filming can start later this year if everything goes according to plan.

Heated Rivalry got loyal audience who can’t wait to see what happens next with Shane and Ilya.

The show has been praised for blending romance, tension and hockey action in a way that keeps people hooked.

With Tierney’s update, fans can finally feel the excitement growing as the story heads into its next chapter.

Season 2 promises more drama, more romance and more moments that will make viewers cheer.