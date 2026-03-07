Charlie Puth drops sneak peek of new song ahead of album release

Charlie Puth is clearly not taking a break anytime soon.

The pop hitmaker behind chart-toppers like Attention and We Don’t Talk Anymore just gave fans a glimpse of his next musical move – and it’s already setting the internet buzzing.

On march 6, Puth jumped onto Instagram to tease his upcoming single Home. The short preview clip didn’t just show a new track in the works – it revealed a surprise collaboration with Japanese-American music icon Hikaru Utada.

For longtime music fans, that name carries serious weight. Utada is behind beloved hits like First Love, Automatic, and One Last Kiss.

Naturally, fans lost it the moment teaser dropped.

Puth kept the caption simple but effective: "Home. Out Monday 3.9 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET."

The new single is part of his upcoming album Whatever’s Clever!, which is set to arrive March 27 and will mark his sixth solo studio project.

And that’s not the only headline Puth is making this week.

Reports from Moises Al–a rapidly growing music-creation platform– suggest the Grammy-nominated artist has stepped in as Chief Music Officer, where he’ll help guide creative and product direction for its massive community of more than 70 million users.

So far, Puth hasn’t publicly confirmed the role, but fans are already speculating about what it could mean for the future of AI-powered music.

One thing is certain: between new songs, tech ventures, and a major album rollout, Charlie Puth seems determined to stay exactly where he likes it – right in the middle of the music conversation.