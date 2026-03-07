Timothee Chalamet's 'insensitive' joke sparks response from Met Opera

Timothee Chalamet lands in backlash days before the Oscars

Timothee Chalamet found himself embroiled in backlash on social media after he shared his controversial opinion on ballet and Opera as dying art forms.

The 30-year-old actor sparked an outrage with his comments as ballet and opera artists began to share their disappointment over the “tone deaf” joke he made.

The Marty Supreme star drew a response from the Metropolitan Opera itself as the organisation shared a TikTok video with the caption, “This one’s for you, Timothee Chalamet…”

The video showed people diligently working on costumes and wigs, as well as artists rehearsing, and the hustle bustle ahead of a performance, and the text over the video read, "All respect to the opera (and ballet) people out there," taking a dig at Chalamet’s comment which he made after jokingly insulting the art forms.

The Metropolitan Opera’s response comes after many artists, as well as companies including the Royal Ballet and Opera in London critiqued the Dune actor for his disrespectful comments.

During the interview between Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey, the Beautiful Boy actor said, "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.' All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there.”

Although he immediately realised the nature of his remark, and said, "I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason," it seems that had already been too late.