Priyanka Chopra speaks out on streaming vs cinema debate

Priyanka Chopra said that streaming platforms and traditional cinemas both can exist together in the future of entertainment.



The Bollywood icon shared her thoughts in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that while streaming changed how people watch movies and shows, cinema will always have its own value.

“Streaming has changed the game for entertainment, for sure, and it's not going anywhere.

I do not think theatrical is going anywhere either. Both mediums can be beautiful in their own way,” she said.

Priyanka also talked about her upcoming film The Bluff and said that it shows why traditional filmmaking still matters.

The movie, however, was filmed completely on real locations with practical sets instead of heavy visual effects.

“We shot 100 per cent on location, and we used old-school filmmaking. We had all practical sets that we could work and interact with.

So filmmakers will pick and choose the medium that they want to use,” the Love Again actress continued.

The former Quantico star also praised the growing popularity of global entertainment.

She went on to add that audiences today can easily watch stories from different countries and languages.

Priyanka also looked back at the moment when she moved to Los Angeles in 2013 to start her career in Hollywood, calling the decision both bold and frightening.