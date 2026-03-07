Katie Price's husband Lee finally leaves Dubai after missile strikes

Katie Price's husband Lee finally leaves Dubai after missile strike

Lee Andrews says that he is now finally heading back to UK after being stuck in Dubai during this massive chaotic situation there.

The businessman shared the update with his followers on Instagram, saying that he is getting ready to reunite with his wife Katie Price.

Only an hour before this announcement, Lee posted a clip from the film The Wolf of Wall Street which made it look like he was staying in Dubai, a city he often calls home.

Soon after that, the reality star’s husband uploaded a new video showing himself in a grey tracksuit inside a shop changing room at a shopping centre.

“All grey sweats, ready for the UK. Love it,” he said in the video.

Katie was tagged in the post and Lee finished the clip with the message, “See you soon, baby.” In another Instagram Story, he showed a different outfit and added UK flag emoji, once again hinting that he is travelling.

However, his update came after claims from his former partner Alana Percival, who said Lee has a travel ban and cannot leave the United Arab Emirates.

Despite the rumours, Katie has continued to support her husband.

While speaking to The Sun, she defended him and said, “I can reassure everyone at home that I haven't gone for a con man.

I haven't gone for a scammer. There was no love bombing.”