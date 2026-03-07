Netflix, Meghan lifestyle brand go separate ways

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle venture 'As ever' will now operate independently after parting ways with Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex launched the brand last year with financial backing from the streaming giant, in addition to her separate deal producing TV content.

Both sides confirmed the development Friday.

A spokesperson for 'As ever' said, as per Variety, the company was “grateful for the partnership with Netflix during the brand’s first year.”

It added, “We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own.”

Netflix echoed the sentiment.

It shared, “Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life.”

“As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently,” the statement continued.

Journey from streaming deal to standalone brand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first signed a reported $100m contract with Netflix in 2020 to produce films and series.

Meghan’s lifestyle and cookery show With Love, Meghan ran for two seasons and a Christmas special but struggled to find an audience.

Netflix data revealed the first season failed to make the platform’s top 300 shows in the first half of 2025.

Last summer, the couple’s contract was put to a “first look deal,” giving Netflix priority on any new projects they propose.