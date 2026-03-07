Britney Spears’ pals raises eyebrows after massive music deal amid DUI arrest

Britney Spears recently secured a massive payday after selling the rights to her music catalogue – but according to insiders, the windfall may be attracting the wrong kind of attention.

Sources say the reported $200 million deal has sparked concern among people close to the singer, who fear a growing number of opportunists are trying to get closer to her.

According to one Hollywood insider, once word spread that Spears had cashed in and was largely managing life on her own, certain personalities began appearing around her almost overnight.

“The moment people heard Britney suddenly had $200 million and no one really protecting her, the vultures came flying in,” the insider said. “It’s opportunists, and people who see her as an easy target.”

Friends say Spears has always had a generous streak – something fans love about her but which, insider say, can sometimes make her vulnerable.

“Britney wants to believe the best in people,” the source added. “But Hollywood is full of vipers who prey on vulnerability — especially when there’s money involved.”

The worries reportedly grew louder after the singer’s recent DUI arrest. People familiar with the situation claim Spears had recently parted ways with members of her sober support team.

Sources say the decision came around the same time her catalogue deal was finalized.

“When the money arrived, everything changed,” one insider said. “Suddenly new ‘friends’ appeared everywhere.”

Those who once worked closely with the pop icon now say they hope she surrounds herself focused on her wellbeing.

“Britney doesn’t need more people partying with her,” the source said. “She needs people protecting her.”

Another insider summed up the concern bluntly: “The scariest part is that she fired her sober coach just weeks before the DUI arrest. That was one of the last guardrails she had.”