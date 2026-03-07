Jackie Apostel shares message about 'kind souls' amid Beckham family tension

Jackie attended the show and shared snaps from the event on her Story Story

Jackie Apostel, Cruz Beckham's girlfriend shared a thought-provoking post about 'kind souls' who refuse to be hardened' despite being hurt.

Her message came shortly before she showed support for Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

For the unversed, the former Spice Girls star showcased her Fall/Winter 2026 women's ready-to-wear collection to a star-studded crowd, including several members of her beloved family.

However, their estranged son Brooklyn, 27, did not did not attend the event as he continues to isolate himself from family festivities and remains busy promoting his hot sauce brand.

Jackie attended the show and shared snaps from the event on her Story Story, along with a telling quote amid the feud with Brooklyn. While she did not mention any names, the timing of the post drew attention as it was published on Victoria's big day.

Jackie Apostel's official Instagram account

The post read: 'Some of the kindest souls I know have lived in a world that was not so kind to them. Some of the best human beings I know have been through so much at the hands of others and they still love deeply, they still care.

Jackie Apostel's official Instagram account

'Sometimes it's the people who have been hurt the most who refuse to be hardened in this world because they would never want to make another person feel the same way they have felt. If that isn't something to be in awe of I don't know what is.'

At the show she shared a clip of one of the catwalk models and penned: 'unreal @victoriabeckham' in the caption.

Meanwhile, David Beckham shared a heartfelt tribute to his 'hard working wife,' Victoria Beckham following her Paris Fashion Week show.