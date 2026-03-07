‘Yellowstone’ beauty Hassie Harrison hits beach in Fox ‘Baywatch’ reboot

Hassie Harrison, best known for her role as barrel racer Laramie on Yellowstone, has signed on to Fox’s upcoming Baywatch revival.

She has joined a growing ensemble that already includes Stephen Amell, Jessica Belkin, David Chokachi, and newly announced Thaddeus LaGrone.

Harrison will play Nat, described as “a former foster kid turned Olympic athlete.”

Nat is portrayed as the gold standard of lifeguarding: brilliant, driven, and fiercely loyal.

She’s Hobie Buchannon’s closest friend and right hand, though her uncompromising standards sometimes complicate her relationships both on and off the beach.

Set to premiere during the 2026–2027 TV season, the new Baywatch follows Hobie Buchannon (played by Amell), now a Baywatch captain stepping into the legacy of his father Mitch.

Hobie’s life is disturbed when Charlie Vale (Belkin), the daughter he never knew, arrives determined to join the lifeguard ranks.

Original cast member David Chokachi reprises his role as Cody Madison, who now runs The Shoreline bar and grill while still donning the iconic red trunks for occasional rescues.

For the unversed, Fox scheduled 12 episodes of the reboot in September 2025.

Matt Nix serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mike Horowitz.

McG will also direct the premiere episode.

The series is co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, with Fox Entertainment Global handling domestic distribution and Fremantle managing international sales.

Harrison’s Career

Beyond Yellowstone, Harrison’s credits include the thriller Dangerous Animals and upcoming projects such as the modern Western The Rescue, the neo noir Deep Eddy, and the thriller Raven.

She has also appeared in HBO’s It’s Florida, Man and Shane Gillis’ Netflix series Tires.