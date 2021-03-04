Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Imad Wasim, wife welcome baby daughter

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim at a press conference. Photo: File

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim announced the birth of his daughter on Thursday, taking to Twitter to proclaim his happiness over the news.

"Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of jo," tweeted the all-rounder.

The cricketer also announced the name of his daughter, Syeda Inaya Imad.

Following his tweet, former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed congratulated Imad.

"Mashallah boht boht mubarak ho maddy," he wrote.

Other Pakistani cricketers followed suit, congratulating the all-rounder on the welcome news.


