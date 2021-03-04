Imad Wasim, wife welcome baby daughter

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim at a press conference. Photo: File

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim announced the birth of his daughter on Thursday, taking to Twitter to proclaim his happiness over the news.



"Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of jo," tweeted the all-rounder.



The cricketer also announced the name of his daughter, Syeda Inaya Imad.



Following his tweet, former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed congratulated Imad.



"Mashallah boht boht mubarak ho maddy," he wrote.



Other Pakistani cricketers followed suit, congratulating the all-rounder on the welcome news.





