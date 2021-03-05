Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston reveals unique '11 11' tattoo twinning with co-star

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Jennifer Aniston said the tattoo holds a very special meaning for her in an Instagram post

Jennifer Aniston detailed the significance of her unique '11 11' tattoo that she matches with her best friend. 

The starlet said the tattoo holds a very special meaning for her in an Instagram post. 

Taking to the photo-video sharing app, the Friends alum uploaded a photo of herself and her "forever sister from another mister" actress Andrea Bendewald, flaunting their wrist tattoos. 

Jen said Bendewald is her "oldest friend" and works alongside her in The Morning Show. 

On account of Jen's birthday in February, Bendewald wrote, "Can't wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11. LOVE WALKING THROUGH THIS LIFETIME WITH YOU."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's college best friend slams false propaganda against her in scathing note

Meghan Markle's college best friend slams false propaganda against her in scathing note

Eva Longoria to direct The Gordita Chronicles

Eva Longoria to direct The Gordita Chronicles
Meghan Markle cautioned of Diana-like fate ahead of earthshaking interview

Meghan Markle cautioned of Diana-like fate ahead of earthshaking interview
HBO Max drops first teaser for “Made For Love”

HBO Max drops first teaser for “Made For Love”
Victoria Beckham reveals life-changing moment on her son's 22nd birthday

Victoria Beckham reveals life-changing moment on her son's 22nd birthday
Olivia Rodrigo praises ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo praises ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift
Daisy Ridley says happy to be an

Daisy Ridley says happy to be an "emotionally tortured Jedi”
Gigi Hadid shares daughter’s cute photo

Gigi Hadid shares daughter’s cute photo
Selena Gomez delights fans as she reveals ‘Revelación’ EP tracklist and collaborators

Selena Gomez delights fans as she reveals ‘Revelación’ EP tracklist and collaborators
BTS named Global Recording Artist of the Year

BTS named Global Recording Artist of the Year
Meghan Markle receives backlash for accusing Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

Meghan Markle receives backlash for accusing Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'
Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun and Ayeza Khan look fabulous in latest picture

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun and Ayeza Khan look fabulous in latest picture

Latest

view all