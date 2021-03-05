Jennifer Aniston reveals unique '11 11' tattoo twinning with co-star

Jennifer Aniston said the tattoo holds a very special meaning for her in an Instagram post

Jennifer Aniston detailed the significance of her unique '11 11' tattoo that she matches with her best friend.



Taking to the photo-video sharing app, the Friends alum uploaded a photo of herself and her "forever sister from another mister" actress Andrea Bendewald, flaunting their wrist tattoos.

Jen said Bendewald is her "oldest friend" and works alongside her in The Morning Show.

On account of Jen's birthday in February, Bendewald wrote, "Can't wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11. LOVE WALKING THROUGH THIS LIFETIME WITH YOU."