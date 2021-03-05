Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 05 2021
Priyanka Chopra drops hint she might release Hindi version of memoir 'Unfinished'

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Priyanka Chopra received massive praise for her memoir 'Unfinished' 

Priyanka Chopra shared a cryptic video on her Instagram, which fans think is a way of hinting at a plausible Hindi version of her memoir Unfinished.

The 38-year-old actress received massive praise for her collection of personal essays in the book, so much so, that it became the New York Times' best seller.

Priyanka takes her readers through the journey of her life and wrote in great detail about rising to fame, struggling in the industry, finding love, and the glimpses of the best of both worlds that she’s working in— Hollywood and Bollywood. 

Dropping hints about her book's translated version, Pee Cee shared a video of a piece of paper wherein she wrote ‘Abhi Baaki Hai Safar…’ in her own handwriting. 

The star captioned it, "Jald aa raha hai... [coming soon]."

There have been no more hints from Priyanka’s side yet, but after a huge success of her book it makes sense as to why the fans are expecting a Hindi version of it soon. 

