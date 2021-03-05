Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Meghan Markle lashed out at Palace staffer leaving her in ‘tears’: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Meghan Markle 'turned and hissed' at an employee leaving her in tears, when she was pregnant with Archie 

Meghan Markle has been under fire for allegedly bullying a Buckingham Palace staff member back when she was still a working royal in 2018. 

According to an unearthed report, the Duchess of Sussex “turned and hissed” at an employee, leaving her in tears, when she was pregnant with Archie. 

The incident happened in Fiji during a tense royal event. Daily Mail Rebecca English recalling the heated discussion said, “I was there at the time and witnessed Meghan turn a ‘hiss’ at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave."

“I later saw that same — female — highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face,” English wrote Thursday.

“Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features," she went on. 

Earlier, Meghan's rep had turned down the bullying claims stating they are false. 

 "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the spokesperson said.

More From Entertainment:

Experts concerned over Harry, Meghan Markle’s intent to paint UK as ‘land of vile snobs’: report

Experts concerned over Harry, Meghan Markle’s intent to paint UK as ‘land of vile snobs’: report
Kim Kardashian most likely to keep multi-million California mansion post divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian most likely to keep multi-million California mansion post divorce with Kanye West
UK police unveil update on Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview investigation

UK police unveil update on Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview investigation
'Fast & Furious' release called off until June

'Fast & Furious' release called off until June
Queen Elizabeth, Prince William 'furious' ahead of Meghan and Harry's tell-all

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William 'furious' ahead of Meghan and Harry's tell-all

Priyanka Chopra drops hint she might release Hindi version of memoir 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra drops hint she might release Hindi version of memoir 'Unfinished'
Meghan Markle's college best friend slams false propaganda against her in scathing note

Meghan Markle's college best friend slams false propaganda against her in scathing note

Jennifer Aniston reveals unique '11 11' tattoo twinning with this co-star

Jennifer Aniston reveals unique '11 11' tattoo twinning with this co-star

Eva Longoria to direct The Gordita Chronicles

Eva Longoria to direct The Gordita Chronicles
Meghan Markle cautioned of Diana-like fate ahead of earthshaking interview

Meghan Markle cautioned of Diana-like fate ahead of earthshaking interview
HBO Max drops first teaser for “Made For Love”

HBO Max drops first teaser for “Made For Love”
Victoria Beckham reveals life-changing moment on her son's 22nd birthday

Victoria Beckham reveals life-changing moment on her son's 22nd birthday

Latest

view all