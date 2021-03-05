Pregnant Meghan Markle lashed out at Palace staffer leaving her in ‘tears’: report

Meghan Markle 'turned and hissed' at an employee leaving her in tears, when she was pregnant with Archie

Meghan Markle has been under fire for allegedly bullying a Buckingham Palace staff member back when she was still a working royal in 2018.



According to an unearthed report, the Duchess of Sussex “turned and hissed” at an employee, leaving her in tears, when she was pregnant with Archie.

The incident happened in Fiji during a tense royal event. Daily Mail Rebecca English recalling the heated discussion said, “I was there at the time and witnessed Meghan turn a ‘hiss’ at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave."

“I later saw that same — female — highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face,” English wrote Thursday.

“Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features," she went on.

Earlier, Meghan's rep had turned down the bullying claims stating they are false.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the spokesperson said.

