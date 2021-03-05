Can't connect right now! retry
Fact-check: Has IBCC postponed matric, intermediate exams to September-October?

File photo of students attempting annual exams —PPI
  • A notification from IBCC is circulating on social media according to which the annual SSC and HSC exams have been postponed.
  • It cites the rising number of coronavirus cases as a reason for the postponement.
  • But IBCC says the notification is fake.

A notification from the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) is circulating on social media according to which the annual SSC and HSC exams have been pushed to August- October.

But this notification is fake, says IBCC.

Read more: SSC, HSSC exams to be held in May and June, says Pakistan's IBCC

“Please don’t consider any news, unless posted from the official source,” read a tweet from the IBCC, invalidating the news of the postponement of exams.

“The entire news item appeared on social media has no worth at all. All the BISEs across the country work according to their domain and schedule. All are therefore requested not to pay any attention to fake information about rescheduling of examination,” read the official statement issued by the board.

It also said that any further information about the rescheduling of examinations can be obtained from respective boards.

In January, the board had said that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations will be held in May and June 2021 as per schedule.

In a statement issued on Twitter, IBCC had said that the examination will be held according to the existing pattern of the question paper. "Results will be announced before the end of August," it added.

It was decided in the meeting of the IBCC steering committee, held on January 11, that the ideal date for SSC exams is May 24.

