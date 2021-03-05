Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner Gauahar Khan’s father Zafar Ahmed Khan passes away

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner Gauahar Khan’s father Zafar Ahmed Khan passes away

Indian actress and model Gauahar Khan’s father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Friday.

Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss season 7 took to Instagram and confirmed the demise of her father in an emotional post.

Sharing a throwback photo of her dad, heartbroken Gauahar Khan wrote, “My Hero . No man like u , Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah.”

“His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar.”

She also asked her fans and followers to keep her father in their prayers. “Keep him in your prayers please. innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon.”

According to media reports, Gauahar's father was admitted in a Mumbai hospital and was undergoing treatment since the past few days.

More From Showbiz:

Saboor Aly gets emotional as she thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes

Saboor Aly gets emotional as she thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes
Mahira Khan receives love from Bollywood film maker Rhea Kapoor

Mahira Khan receives love from Bollywood film maker Rhea Kapoor
Sara Ali Khan sends love to ‘little brother’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 20th birthday

Sara Ali Khan sends love to ‘little brother’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 20th birthday
Mawra Hocane gets candid about fitness struggles after Covid-19 lockdown

Mawra Hocane gets candid about fitness struggles after Covid-19 lockdown
Check out this adorable video with Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor

Check out this adorable video with Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor
Humaima Malik updates fans on hijab choices

Humaima Malik updates fans on hijab choices
Katrina Kaif enters prep for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3 The Final Mission’

Katrina Kaif enters prep for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3 The Final Mission’
Pooja Bhatt sheds light on her isolation, loneliness in the 90s

Pooja Bhatt sheds light on her isolation, loneliness in the 90s
'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal booked for sexual assault

'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal booked for sexual assault
Hania Amir under fire for urging people to love their skin while using a beauty filter

Hania Amir under fire for urging people to love their skin while using a beauty filter

Mikaal Zulfiqar gives 'Ertugrul' actors a warm welcome

Mikaal Zulfiqar gives 'Ertugrul' actors a warm welcome

'Wink girl' Priya Prakash pays gratitude over becoming viral sensation in 2018

'Wink girl' Priya Prakash pays gratitude over becoming viral sensation in 2018

Latest

view all