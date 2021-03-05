Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas unveils ‘euphoric’ track ‘This is Heaven’ for Priyanka Chopra

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Nick Jonas unveils ‘euphoric’ track ‘This is Heaven’ for Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas has released the official audio

 for his new song This is Heaven and it is dedicated to his ladylove Priyanka Chopra.

The star got candid during an interview on SiriusXM Hits 1 and revealed, “It was just meant to encapsulate kind of that euphoric feeling of being with your person. For me, it's obviously a romantic thing, but I think for anybody that listens to this song...”

“it's really about that feeling of when we're going to do that first normal thing again, or when we're going to see that the friends and family we haven't seen in almost a year or beyond. And, it just is supposed to give you that feeling of truly throwing your hands up in the air and saying, 'Oh finally.'"

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian 'doing well' after officially filing for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'doing well' after officially filing for divorce from Kanye West

Nicola Peltz praises fiancé Brooklyn Beckham as she sends him love on his 22nd birthday

Nicola Peltz praises fiancé Brooklyn Beckham as she sends him love on his 22nd birthday
Oprah slams Prince Harry’s ‘cheap’ interview to James Corden: report

Oprah slams Prince Harry’s ‘cheap’ interview to James Corden: report
Experts concerned over Harry, Meghan Markle’s intent to paint UK as ‘land of vile snobs’: report

Experts concerned over Harry, Meghan Markle’s intent to paint UK as ‘land of vile snobs’: report
Kim Kardashian most likely to keep multi-million California mansion post divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian most likely to keep multi-million California mansion post divorce with Kanye West
UK police unveil update on Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview investigation

UK police unveil update on Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview investigation
Pregnant Meghan Markle lashed out at Palace staffer leaving her in ‘tears’: report

Pregnant Meghan Markle lashed out at Palace staffer leaving her in ‘tears’: report
'Fast & Furious' release called off until June

'Fast & Furious' release called off until June
Queen Elizabeth, Prince William 'furious' ahead of Meghan and Harry's tell-all

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William 'furious' ahead of Meghan and Harry's tell-all

Priyanka Chopra drops hint she might release Hindi version of memoir 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra drops hint she might release Hindi version of memoir 'Unfinished'
Meghan Markle's college best friend slams false propaganda against her in scathing note

Meghan Markle's college best friend slams false propaganda against her in scathing note

Jennifer Aniston reveals unique '11 11' tattoo twinning with this co-star

Jennifer Aniston reveals unique '11 11' tattoo twinning with this co-star

Latest

view all