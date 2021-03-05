Nick Jonas unveils ‘euphoric’ track ‘This is Heaven’ for Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas has released the official audio

for his new song This is Heaven and it is dedicated to his ladylove Priyanka Chopra.

The star got candid during an interview on SiriusXM Hits 1 and revealed, “It was just meant to encapsulate kind of that euphoric feeling of being with your person. For me, it's obviously a romantic thing, but I think for anybody that listens to this song...”

“it's really about that feeling of when we're going to do that first normal thing again, or when we're going to see that the friends and family we haven't seen in almost a year or beyond. And, it just is supposed to give you that feeling of truly throwing your hands up in the air and saying, 'Oh finally.'"



Check it out below:



