Friday Mar 05 2021
Megan Thee Stallion vows to aid Texas freeze victims

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion has vowed to stand in solidarity with victims of the great Texas freeze alongside Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee as well as the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services.

The star announced news of her support in a statement obtained by People magazine and according to its findings, "Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown.”

“I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events."

