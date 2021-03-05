Can't connect right now! retry
‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic gets admission in school as student of science?

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has left her millions of fans in awe as she got admission in a school to learn science.

Esra tweeted from her unverified Twitter handle in Turkish which reads as ‘Today is my first day of school as a student of science”.

According to some media reports, Esra loves science subject, therefore, she has got admission in the school.

Fans were curious to know more details regarding Esra’s tweet.

Last year in an interview, Esra had said that she was studying law at the Istanbul City University.

Esra rose to fame with her stellar performance as Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

