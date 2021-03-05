Royal family bracing for 'explosion' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle interview

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey looming over the royal family, it comes to no surprise that they are bracing for the worst.

According to royal commentator Robert Jobson, the members of the royal family are expecting an "explosion" considering the explosive trailer.

"Jeez, the promo looks juicy, is everyone preparing for just one almightly explosion out of this?" he said.



"People are very worried at the Palace about exactly what is going to be said."

He also questioned the unfortunate timing of the interview, considering Prince Philip's health.

"There has been a lot of talk too about the fact Prince Philip is in hospital and the poor timing of it which I happen to agree with.

"Once you have got into deals like this you have got no choice.

"They are involved in it and the story is going to come out.

"There are a lot of worried people at the Palace."