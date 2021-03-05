Kate Middleton and Prince William release new video for royal fans

Prince William and Kate Middleton spoke to a family whose lives were changed by a text message to the Shout 85258 mental health support service.

The text message was sent by a 12-year-old boy who had begun experiencing severe anxiety during the pandemic. Unbeknown to his loving and supportive parents, things had become so difficult for him that one evening he decided to end his life. It was while he was standing on a bridge that he sent 'Shout' a text message that would help him to find the help he needed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday released a video of their conversation on their Kensington Royal social media accounts.

During their conversation, the Duke and Duchess heard more about the circumstances that led Jack, their 12-year-old son, to reach out to Shout and the life-saving impact that his text conversation had.



#Shout85258 is the UK's first 24/7 text messaging support service, offering a free and confidential platform for conversations around mental health to ensure no-one has to face their problems alone.



The service was researched and developed with The Royal Foundation as a legacy of the Heads Together campaign and was set up with a donation from The Royal Foundation.







