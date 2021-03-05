Experts reveal how ‘tides have turned’ in Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship

Given the apparent changes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship dynamic, a body language expert has come forward to touch on how the “tides have changed” within their marriage.

An observation regarding Meghan and Harry’s relationship was brought forward by body language expert Judi James. She told The Mirror, "I think when Meghan came to the UK, Harry very much saw himself in the role of overly protective husband that knew that all hell was going to break lose in terms of press and public interest, and was desperate to protect her - albeit that she presented herself as a very confident woman.”

"But I think the tide has completely changed looking at the Oprah Winfrey clip. Now she seems to have taken a much more vulnerable Harry back to the US with her and she seems to be more in the role of rescuer and protector with him.”

“This hand gesture that you can see, he's got his hand on the chair and she's placed her hand on top. That's almost a maternal looking gesture, it's though it's being used for reassurance and to let him feed off her confidence.”

“Clearly she's friends with Oprah, she's used to being in front of the cameras she's an actress, but to Harry this is a whole new world that he's being judged by and being asked to perform. And it sounds from the clip as though he's going to rip his soul out in front of the camera and tell us about everything."