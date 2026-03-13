Britney Spears get shocking visit from THIS family member amid DUI arrest

It’s been a whirlwind week for Britney Spears – and thankfully, she’s not facing it alone.

Following her recent DUI arrest in Ventura County, Spears reportedly received a heartfelt visit from her son, Jayden Federline, who stopped by her home to spend time with his mom during what insiders describe as an emotional stretch.

According to the Daily Mail, Jayden pulled up to the singer’s mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, on Thursday, March 12 – and in true celebrity kid-style, he arrived behind the wheel of Spear’s flashy Mercedes convertible.

It wasn’t a quick hello either. The outlet reported that Jayden hung around for a while, offering some much-needed support. In fact, eagle-eyed photographers had already spotted him driving the same sporty car over the weekend, hinting he’s been nearby for several days.

Jayden in Spears’ younger son with her former partner, Kevin Federline, and sources say family has become a key support system lately.

Notably, insiders claim that after the Toxic singer’s arrest, she’s been leaning heavily on loved ones – including her mother, who reportedly reached out to check in and offer help.

The legal drama took another turn when the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced that Spear’s mugshot didn’t meet the requirements for public release. A small PR win, perhaps – but according to TMZ, those close to the singer are still worried about her overall well-being.