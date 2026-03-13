Nathan Lane mocks Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey

Nathan Lane mocks Timothée Chalamet, Matthew McConaughey

Actor Nathan Lane massive sparked online discussion after making sharp comments about Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey during an appearance on The View.

The conversation started when the hosts brought up the backlash which is going on around Chalamet’s remarks about opera and ballet during a public town hall discussion with McConaughey.

Lane quickly reacted and shared his blunt opinion, leaving people stunned with his response.

“Oh, what a schmuck,” Lane said when the topic first came up. As the discussion continued, he added that Chalamet’s remarks were “kind of kaleidoscopic in its stupidity and insensitivity, and yet strangely telling about where we are in this country.”

He also spoke about the value of classical performing arts as he joked that people will still be watching famous shows like Swan Lake and La Traviata long into the future.

The actor also questioned why the town hall between the two stars even happened.

He, however, later made a playful jab at Chalamet’s Oscar nominated film Marty Supreme which is about a competitive table tennis player.

“I’ve got news for Timmy. If you think nobody cares about opera and ballet, I can’t tell you how much we don’t care about ping pong,” Lane joked.

He ended the segment with another sarcastic remark, calling it “a tragic case of terribly unfunny people trying to be funny.”

The comments gained massive attention online in no time as the debate continued.