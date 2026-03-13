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Elle Fanning shocks fans with OnlyFans research for new role

‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 15, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 13, 2026

Elle Fanning shocks fans with OnlyFans research for new role
Elle Fanning shocks fans with OnlyFans research for new role

Actress Elle Fanning has shared a surprising step she took while preparing for her new series Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

The actress revealed that she created an account on OnlyFans so she could understand the platform better for her role.

Fanning spoke about it during the premiere of the show at the SXSW Film & TV Festival.

She explained that learning about the online space was important because her character interacts with it in the story.

The Great actress said that she is already familiar with popular social media apps like Instagram and TikTok. However, OnlyFans was new territory for her.

To help with research, the creators of the series also set up an account for the writers and for Fanning so they could see how the platform works.

The show is based on a novel by Rufi Thorpe and it the story is about a young woman who struggles with money after leaving college and becoming a mother.

In the story, she turns to OnlyFans to support herself and her child.

The series also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman and Nicole Kidman.

The eight episode show will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 15, 2026.

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