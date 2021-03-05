Can't connect right now! retry
Watch: Shahid Afridi's youngest, sporting new 'hairstyle', walks to daddy all by herself

Screengrab from video shared by Shahid Afridi shows Arwa walking up to her daddy all by herself.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi on Friday shared a heartwarming video where he can be seen watching his youngest daughter walk several steps to reach him.

"Seeing your little baby take her first few steps is the best feeling!" wrote Afridi in a message accompanying the video, posted to Instagram.

"She looks adorable in her new ‘hairstyle," the star batsman added in loving jest, referring to the little tot's hair having been shaved off, perhaps in preparation of the summer weather that can get overbearing for children.

The doting daddy had on February 7, shared a video of the toddler walking, expressing his joy at the sight. He had said at the time that she has "started walking". It is unclear when she actually began to walk.

Shahid Afridi overjoyed as his youngest daughter starts to walk

Afridi's youngest, Arwa, celebrated her first birthday on February 15.

The all-rounder, who has five daughters, said that the arrival of the youngest one has brought his family "so much happiness in such a short time".

The cricketer prayed that all his children get "best of everything" as he shared multiple pictures of him with his daughter at the birthday celebration.

Shahid Afridi wishes daughter Arwa on first birthday

