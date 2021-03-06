Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 06 2021
Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt note to support Britney Spears

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

Kim Kardashian has penned a lengthy note in support of Britney Spears after watching a documentary which focuses on the renowned singer's conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star felt 'empathy' for the pop star. In her lengthy social media post, she opened up about 'traumatizing' pressures of being in the public eye.

The mother-of- four wrote: "So I finally watched the Britney Spears documentary this week and it made me feel a lot of empathy for her."

"The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. No matter how public someone's life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgement for entertainment."

The 40-year-old also revealed that she was suffering from preeclampsia when she was pregnant with North.

She added: "Looking back at my own experiences, I remember a time when I felt this way."

Kim wrote: "When I was pregnant with North I was suffering from preeclampsia, which made me swell unconctrollably.

Kim continued: "I gained 60 lbs and delivers almost 6 weeks early and I cried every single day over what was happening to my body mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like - as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media."

"Looking at all of the photos of myself online and in magazines made me so insecure and I had this fear of wondering if I would ever get my pre baby body back. I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn't leave the house for months after. It really broke me," she added.

"Luckily I was able to take these frustrating, embarrassing feelings and channel it into motivation to get me where I am today, but to say this didn't take a toll on me mentally would be a lie.

"I'm sharing this just to say I really hope everyone involved in the business of shaming and bullying someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understand and compassion.

"You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I've learned through my own experiences that it's always better to lead with kindness," Kim concluded.

Kim Kardashian shared the heart-melting post with her followers with an aim to support Britney Spears.

