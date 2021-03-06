Nora Fatehi’s dance video ‘Dilbar’ reaches one billion views on YouTube

Bollywood actress and dance sensation Nora Fatehi was over the moon as her dance video Dilbar has reached one billion views on YouTube.



The Dilbar girl turned to Instagram late on Friday to celebrate the achievement.

Celebrating the milestone, Nora Fatehi said, “What an AMAZING SURPRISE flash mob THANK u guys for planning this.”

“Today history is made as im officially the first African Arab female artist to hit 1 billion on Youtube #dilbar!”.

She went on to say, “And I couldn’t do it without ur unconditional love and support! Im forever forever GRATEFUL and GREATLY HUMBLED.. more to come” followed by heart emoticons.



‘Dilbar’, sung by playback singer Neha Kakkar, Asees Kaur and Dhvani Bhanushali, featured in film Satyameva Jayate in 2018.

Nora won the hearts of the fans with her belly-dancing skills in the video.