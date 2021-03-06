Can't connect right now! retry
Miley Cyrus opens up on Hannah Montana 'identity crisis' moment

Miley Cyrus opens up on Hannah Montana 'identity crisis' moment

Grammy award-winning singer Miley Cyrus sheds light on her struggles with playing Hannah Montana back in the day and the identity crisis it morphed itself into.

She got candid during an interview on the Rock This with Allison Hagendorf podcast and admits she lost the ability to make sense of herself.

“Talk about an identity crisis,” she told the host. After all, Hannah was "a character almost as often as I was myself, and actually, the concept of the show is that when you're this character, when you have this alter ego, you're valuable.”

“You've got, like, millions of fans, you're the biggest star in the world, and then the concept was that when I looked like myself, when I didn't have the wig on anymore, no one cared about me, I wasn't a star anymore.

"So, that was drilled into my head. Like, without being Hannah Montana, no one cares about you. And that was the concept."

The overwhelming anxiety "really had to break” out and Bangerz was Miley's first-ever attempt to shed her Disney identity and leave it behind.

"So I really had to break that and I think that's maybe why I almost created a characterized version of myself at times... I never created a character where it wasn't me, but I was aware of how people saw me and I may be played into it a little bit."

