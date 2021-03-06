Kate Walsh expresses excitement on 'Grey’s Anatomy' comeback

Kate Walsh says 'Grey’s Anatomy' has turned her life around

Kate Wash played the role of Dr. Addison Montgomery on medical drama Grey’s Anatomy for seven years.

The actress is once again ready to make an appearance on the show that changed her life.



Recently, Walsh posted a still from one of the episodes of the show on her Instagram making fans speculate if she is making a comeback. Her response to the question was positive and gave fans a renewed hope.



"If they could get it done, I'd be happy to come back," she went on. "Maybe I'll Zoom in. Dr. Addison could Zoom in."

According to the actress, the show has turned her life around. While talking about the show, she revealed that she always knew it was going to be a great series and is happy to know she wasn’t wrong after the series is still in the successful run.



“Even before it even had airtime, I was like, 'This is a great show. I think it's going to be really good.' And here we are. Here they are [sic]."

She further added, "It definitely changed my life."