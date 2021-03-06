Meghan Markle slammed by Queen Elizabeth over an egg: ‘We don’t do that!’

An expert has stepped forward to reveal the extent of Meghan Markle’s mistreatment of staff over ‘tasting egg’ in a dish.

A report regarding her alleged horrid attitude was brought forward by royal author Katie Nicholl during a chat with Yahoo's Royal Box.

She recounted the incident where the Duchess tasted egg in a dish and erupted into fury. "Meghan got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there, and she said, 'No, I can taste it, I can taste there's egg in this dish.'"

At that point the Queen reportedly stepped in. Ms Nicholl claims,

"I think there was a bit of an upset when suddenly the Queen walked in, because of course, this was Windsor Castle, this is her home. And she just quietly took Meghan to the side and said, 'Meghan, in this family we don't speak to people like that.'