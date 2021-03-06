Can't connect right now! retry
The Firm begins retaliation against Meghan Markle: report

An expert has come forward to claim that the royal family is probably working on their retaliation against Meghan Markle for waging an all-out war with Oprah interview teaser.

This observation was brought forward by ITV’s Mark Borkowski. He told Good Morning Britain, "If you go into battle against the British establishment and particularly the Royal Family, don't expect them to roll over.”

“They have a very powerful way of protecting the brand, the brand of the Royal Family. We have gone from a cold war into a very hot war. This is the beginning now of a lot more stories."

