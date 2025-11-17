Angelina Jolie makes shocking accusation against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt took control of their homes

Angelina Jolie has made a shocking accusation against Brad Pitt.

The years-long legal war has reportedly erupted once again as the Oscar-winning actress accused her ex-husband of "robbing her" of their family home.

Amid their ongoing battle over Chateau Miraval, Radar Online revealed that Jolie wrote in legal papers, "Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me."

She went on to claim that to this day she "never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce."

This comes after Brad Pitt argued that he and Angelina Jolie agreed to not sell the Chateau Miraval without the approval of other's.

An insider told the outlet that the actress is trying to "create a distracting narrative" with these claims. "They say Angelina violated his rights. That's why he's seeing this case through in the court of law," they added.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finalized their divorce in December 2024 following an eight-year legal battle that began in 2026.