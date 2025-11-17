 
Jennifer Aniston makes heartbreaking confession about infertility journey

'Friends' alum spent decades trying to get pregnant?

By
Syeda Waniya
|

November 17, 2025

Jennifer Aniston tried IVF for 20 years?
Jennifer Aniston has made a shocking admission about her hidden challenges.

The Friends star set the record straight after decades of speculation about her personal life.

According to a report by Radar Online, Aniston revealed that far from choosing "career over kids" she was privately battling infertility and undergoing IVF treatments.

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it," Aniston admitted, adding, "I was throwing everything at it."

The Morning Show host added, "I knew a lot of women at the time who were trying to have kids, who were dealing with IVF."

She said, "Any schmuck can stay anonymous and write whatever the hell they want to write online. They didn't know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes," referring to being criticised for not having kids.

The actress went on to add, "But there comes a point when you can't not hear it – the narrative about how I won't have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish. It does affect me. I'm just a human being."

The outlet quoted that Aniston said, "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor' So here I am today.... But I have zero regrets. If it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be."

This comes as Jennifer Aniston is currently dating Jim Curtis and their romance is reportedly getting serious. 

