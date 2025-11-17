 
Geo News

Kate Hudson reveals behind the scenes funny moment with Hugh Jackman

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman costar in 'Song Sung Blue'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 17, 2025

Kate Hudson shares unique way Hugh Jackman helped her ahead of key event
Kate Hudson shares unique way Hugh Jackman helped her ahead of key event 

Kate Hudson had her pal Hugh Jackman’s help while trying to keep her dress wrinkle-free.

Kate and Hugh attended the Governors' Awards and arrived together. She took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from the event.

In one funny photo, Hudson could be seen lying across her Song Sung Blue co-star’s lap to keep her dress crease-free.

"Governors Awards @theacademy Thanks to Hugh, silk got no wrinkles," the Running Point star captioned the post, gushing, "Wonderful night."

Hudson looked stunning in a light green Valentino silk gown, which featured embellishments and drape cut-out sleeves with a plunging back.

The Bride Wars star completed her look with drop earrings. Hudson kept her hair styled in a wavy bob and sported smoky eye makeup.

Meanwhile, Hugh looked dapper in a black-and-white suit.

In Song Sung Blue, the duo portrays real-life Milwaukee-area couple Claire and Mike Sardina, who formed the band Lightning & Thunder.

The movie is special for Hudson, whose skill set is properly employed in it.

"[...] All I ever wanted to do was do musicals. This obviously isn't [a musical], but [...] this movie in particular [is] everything that I've studied throughout my life or my career. I get to do [it all] in one film, and that doesn't happen very often," she told People at the premiere.

"I'm just so happy that [writer and director] Craig Brewer — that he wanted me to do it," Kate Hudson added. 

More From Entertainment

Big update on 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' after release
Big update on 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' after release
Lorde to headline East London's All Points East festival
Lorde to headline East London's All Points East festival
Shaun Williamson makes his ‘EastEnders' return
Shaun Williamson makes his ‘EastEnders' return
Watch red carpet looks from Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton & more
Watch red carpet looks from Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton & more
Kim Kardashian gets major support amid bad reviews
Kim Kardashian gets major support amid bad reviews
Dave Mustaine reveals bizarre venue for Megadeth's final show
Dave Mustaine reveals bizarre venue for Megadeth's final show
Dolly Parton deems honorary Oscar ‘blessing of a lifetime'
Dolly Parton deems honorary Oscar ‘blessing of a lifetime'
Kim Kardashian shares tearful reaction after failing bar exam: Watch the emotional clip video
Kim Kardashian shares tearful reaction after failing bar exam: Watch the emotional clip
Tom Cruise gets emotional as he receives honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
Tom Cruise gets emotional as he receives honorary Oscar at Governors Awards