Kate Hudson reveals behind the scenes funny moment with Hugh Jackman

Kate Hudson shares unique way Hugh Jackman helped her ahead of key event

Kate Hudson had her pal Hugh Jackman’s help while trying to keep her dress wrinkle-free.

Kate and Hugh attended the Governors' Awards and arrived together. She took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from the event.

In one funny photo, Hudson could be seen lying across her Song Sung Blue co-star’s lap to keep her dress crease-free.

"Governors Awards @theacademy Thanks to Hugh, silk got no wrinkles," the Running Point star captioned the post, gushing, "Wonderful night."

Hudson looked stunning in a light green Valentino silk gown, which featured embellishments and drape cut-out sleeves with a plunging back.

The Bride Wars star completed her look with drop earrings. Hudson kept her hair styled in a wavy bob and sported smoky eye makeup.

Meanwhile, Hugh looked dapper in a black-and-white suit.

In Song Sung Blue, the duo portrays real-life Milwaukee-area couple Claire and Mike Sardina, who formed the band Lightning & Thunder.

The movie is special for Hudson, whose skill set is properly employed in it.

"[...] All I ever wanted to do was do musicals. This obviously isn't [a musical], but [...] this movie in particular [is] everything that I've studied throughout my life or my career. I get to do [it all] in one film, and that doesn't happen very often," she told People at the premiere.

"I'm just so happy that [writer and director] Craig Brewer — that he wanted me to do it," Kate Hudson added.