Saturday Mar 06 2021
'Meghan Markle was the best opportunity for royal family and they blew it'

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

Meghan Markle was the best international marketing opportunity for the Royal Family in a generation and they blew it, and they know it, said  Musa Okwonga, co-founder of Stadio as debate on the Duchess of Sussex's upcoming interview raged on on Twitter.

Responding to the entrepreneur's tweet, a user said, "Worse still, by engaging the right-wing media against Meghan they have effectively picked a side in the "culture war". Younger liberals who already have no time for the Tories or the tabloids will now be more anti-Monarchy as a result." 

Another wrote, "Since Meghan Markle is an actress, she could choose to really stick it to them by playing herself in that season of The Crown."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have settled down in the United States after stepping down from their royal roles.

The couple is all set to sit for an interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey on Sunday where they are expected to break silence on why they chose to leave the United Kingdom and live an independent life in the United States.

