Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Nicolas Cage gets married for fifth time

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has tied the knot for the fifth time in a private wedding ceremony.

According to a report, the 57-year-old "Face/Off actor actor got married to Erika Kookie, 26, in Las Vegas.

The report said the wedding ceremony that took place at a hotel was attended by family members and close friends of the couple.

 Talking to People,  Cage confirmed, "It’s true, and we are very happy."

His representative said, "the wedding was held on February 16 to honour the birthday of the groom’s late father’.

More From Entertainment:

'Meghan Markle was the best opportunity for royal family and they blew it'

'Meghan Markle was the best opportunity for royal family and they blew it'
Oprah bashes Prince Harry’s consistent Hollywood violations: 'Who does that!'

Oprah bashes Prince Harry’s consistent Hollywood violations: 'Who does that!'
Eminem reacts to 'cancel' campaign with new music video

Eminem reacts to 'cancel' campaign with new music video

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis’s HRH titles under threat: ‘Strip them away!’

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis’s HRH titles under threat: ‘Strip them away!’
Megan Fox indulges in self-praise

Megan Fox indulges in self-praise

Meghan Markle slammed by Queen Elizabeth over an egg: ‘We don’t do that!’

Meghan Markle slammed by Queen Elizabeth over an egg: ‘We don’t do that!’
Meghan Markle erupts in ‘anger and adrenalin’ over Oprah clips

Meghan Markle erupts in ‘anger and adrenalin’ over Oprah clips
‘Ginny & Georgia’s’ Antonia Gentry addresses Taylor Swift joke

‘Ginny & Georgia’s’ Antonia Gentry addresses Taylor Swift joke
Emilia Clarke opens up about the pressures of getting injectables as an actor

Emilia Clarke opens up about the pressures of getting injectables as an actor
Kate Walsh expresses excitement on 'Grey’s Anatomy' comeback

Kate Walsh expresses excitement on 'Grey’s Anatomy' comeback
Miley Cyrus opens up on Hannah Montana ‘identity crisis’ moment

Miley Cyrus opens up on Hannah Montana ‘identity crisis’ moment
‘With Meghan Markle, it’s always us before her’: ‘Suits’ director shows support

‘With Meghan Markle, it’s always us before her’: ‘Suits’ director shows support

Latest

view all