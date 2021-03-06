Nicolas Cage gets married for fifth time

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has tied the knot for the fifth time in a private wedding ceremony.

According to a report, the 57-year-old "Face/Off actor actor got married to Erika Kookie, 26, in Las Vegas.

The report said the wedding ceremony that took place at a hotel was attended by family members and close friends of the couple.

Talking to People, Cage confirmed, "It’s true, and we are very happy."

His representative said, "the wedding was held on February 16 to honour the birthday of the groom’s late father’.