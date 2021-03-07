Princess Beatrice reflects on her life as a stepmom to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son

Princess Beatrice penned a heartfelt essay on being a stepmother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son, Christopher.



Writing for the Evening Standard, Princess Beatrice celebrated the World Book Day in the United Kingdom and spoke about being a stepmom to Christopher, who is also lovingly called Wolfie.

"I had the great honour to become a stepmother and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime,” she wrote.

"For me, stories shared together during this challenging time have been a great lesson. Reflecting on those seemingly small moments when you are laughing at a character or a very clever illustration remind us that even when things feel uncertain there is always an adventure to be had on the next page,” she went on to write.

“My inspiration and love of reading has stemmed from an early age, my mother being a children’s author instigated my love of reading and stories,” she shared.

Opening up further about her relationship with her stepson, she wrote: "My stepson has been, as many children have, home schooling this term. Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humour.”

She also touched on her experience dealing with dyslexia: "As you might already know I have dyslexia and as such reading has never been my strongest talent, however, having a little more time to take a moment to really get into stories has been a gift I am happy to have shared with lockdown life."

"I have found when things are a little uncertain, or if I am worried or scared of what the future might have in store, stepping into the worlds described on the pages of literature has given me a sense of reassurance,” she wrote.

“It reminds me that challenges and quests have been dared throughout the ages, and lessons learnt along the way make us stronger and more resilient,” she added.