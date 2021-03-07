Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle will not badmouth Kate Middleton, reassures CBS insider

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview to soon hit the screens, Buckingham Palace’s fears are escalating with each passing minute.

Sources revealed to The Post that despite Meghan’s rift with the royals, specifically Prince William and Kate Middleton, she only had kind words to say for her sister-in-law.

A CBS insider told the outlet that reports about Meghan dropping bombs about the Duchess of Cambridge are false as the Palace has nothing to worry about in that regard.

Earlier a source had told The Sun: “If she has chosen to speak candidly about her time with Kate then the damage that could be done to the monarchy is vast.”

“She has the power to lay bare just how bad things really were between her, Harry, William and Kate. Oprah is likely to show Meghan clips of things Thomas has said — and then ask for her response. It should lead to some dramatic moments,” they added.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West hoping Kim Kardashian will soon ‘realize what she is missing’

Kanye West hoping Kim Kardashian will soon ‘realize what she is missing’

Prince Harry, Meghan's hotly anticipated Oprah interview to be watched by millions

Prince Harry, Meghan's hotly anticipated Oprah interview to be watched by millions
Royal family to laud heath workers in TV appearance before Harry, Meghan's

Royal family to laud heath workers in TV appearance before Harry, Meghan's
Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' stirs chaos in China with doubts cast over its release

Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' stirs chaos in China with doubts cast over its release
Angelina Jolie named Godmother of Women for Bees for GUERLAIN

Angelina Jolie named Godmother of Women for Bees for GUERLAIN

Princess Beatrice reflects on her life as a stepmom to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son

Princess Beatrice reflects on her life as a stepmom to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son
Bruno Mars says his music stems from love

Bruno Mars says his music stems from love
Bebe Rexha shocked by a man’s indecent act on her live Instagram

Bebe Rexha shocked by a man’s indecent act on her live Instagram
Liam Neeson welcomes moviegoers at a New York theatre

Liam Neeson welcomes moviegoers at a New York theatre

Beyonce creates a special song for young fan Lyric Chanel

Beyonce creates a special song for young fan Lyric Chanel
Charlie Chaplin will return to cinemas around the world

Charlie Chaplin will return to cinemas around the world
Oprah interview likely to destroy Prince William, Harry relationship, says expert

Oprah interview likely to destroy Prince William, Harry relationship, says expert

Latest

view all