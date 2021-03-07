Train company issues apology after wrongly claiming Prince Philip died

A train company issued an apology after wrongly announcing that Prince Philip had passed away.



According to a report by the Daily Record, TransPennine Express had misled customers aboard their train after falsely announcing that the Duke of Edinburgh had breathed his last.

Per the report, the notice had read: “We are saddened by the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.”

Soon after, the company was forced to issue an apology after the announcement made rounds on social media.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Yesterday evening, a statement was mistakingly published to our website saying a member of the Royal Family had passed away.”

“As soon as we became aware of this error, we removed the statement and we would like to apologise for any distress this may have caused,” they said.

“We are now conducting an investigation into how this occurred,” the rep added.

Earlier, royal officials announced that the Duke of Edinburgh, "underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital" on Wednesday.

"His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days," they added.

Philip has now spent more than two weeks in the hospital, his longest every stay, raising fears for his health because of his advanced age. He will turn 100 on June 10.

The prince was first admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in central London on February 16. Buckingham Palace said initially that he was expected to stay there for a "few days" after walking in unaided.

Later, the palace said that he was being treated for an infection, without specifying further. But on Monday, he was taken to the state-run St Bartholomew’s Hospital near St Paul’s Cathedral for testing and observation of a "pre-existing heart condition".