Aisam ul Haq bows out from playing Singles tennis matches for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's tennis ace Aisam ul Haq has decided not to play singles for the country anywhere, saying that he had communicated his decision to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) as well, The News reported on Sunday.

The 41-year-old, who has represented Pakistan in over 95 Davis Cup matches so far, told The News that he had been playing singles in the Davis Cup for the last eight years for the sake of the country.

“My body cannot bear excessive physical demands for the singles game. Moreover, it damages my doubles’ performance too. Though I left playing singles almost eight years back, I continue representing the country in the Davis Cup singles as no back-up player was available to support Aqeel.”

“Now I don’t think my body can tolerate it anymore,“ he said.

Physical strain

Saying that at the age of 40, his body cannot bear the physical strain, the tennis ace, said: “I still feel the stiffness of playing singles on Friday and that was the reason I could not play my normal game in the doubles on Saturday. Playing back-to-back singles and doubles would be like asking too much.”

Aisam, however, said he would be available for Davis Cup’s doubles, saying that it is his forte and he will continue playing doubles in the Davis Cup if required by the country.”

'Youngsters should fill in the gap'

The tennis player has asked youngsters to step up and fill the gap. “It is now up to youngsters to fill the vacuum. We have been representing the country for over 22 years now. Even Aqeel has crossed 40. We have been playing since 1998," he said.

“It is time for the youth to step up and replace us by showing fighting spirit. What they need is hard and tough training backed by good coaching,” Aisam stressed.

He also called on the youngsters to work hard on their game and stay focused. “Casual and off and on approach takes you nowhere. It is all about staying focused, working hard, and making the best use of your potential. Youngsters here hardly are seen working hard on their game and fitness.”

'PTF should initiate development plans'

Aisam asked the PTF to initiate players’ development programme and help the best talent rise to the level where they could challenge the best in tennis.



“The PTF will have to work on war-like footings to groom quality players. The PTF should make the youngsters realise that the country requires their services at the highest level of the game.”