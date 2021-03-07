Bilawal, Hamza Shahbaz to discuss in-house change in Punjab, other matters today

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz (L) and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (R). Photo: File





Bilawal to discuss long march and Gilani's bid for Senate chairperson post with Hamza Shahbaz

Bilawal to meet Hamza at his Model Town residence in the afternoon

Hamza, Bilawal to hold joint press conference after meeting

LAHORE: PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Hamza Shahbaz will meet today (Sunday) to discuss important political developments, including the possibility of an in-house change in the Punjab Assembly.

According to sources, the PPP leader will meet Hamza — who was released last month after spending 10 months in jail in relation to a money laundering probe — to discuss former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's bid for the post of Senate chairperson and the possibility for an in-house change in Punjab.



PML-N sources said Bilawal will meet Hamza at his Model Town residence in Lahore after which the two will hold a joint press conference together. This is the first time the two leaders are meeting ever since Hamza's release from jail.



The two are expected to discuss other political developments and matters during the meeting.



