Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Bilawal, Hamza Shahbaz to discuss in-house change in Punjab, other matters today

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz (L) and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (R). Photo: File


  • Bilawal to discuss long march and Gilani's bid for Senate chairperson post with Hamza Shahbaz
  • Bilawal to meet Hamza at his Model Town residence in the afternoon
  • Hamza, Bilawal to hold joint press conference after meeting

LAHORE: PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Hamza Shahbaz will meet today (Sunday) to discuss important political developments, including the possibility of an in-house change in the Punjab Assembly.

Read more: Lahore court grants bail to PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case

According to sources, the PPP leader will meet Hamza — who was released last month after spending 10 months in jail in relation to a money laundering probe — to discuss former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's bid for the post of Senate chairperson and the possibility for an in-house change in Punjab.

PML-N sources said Bilawal will meet Hamza at his Model Town residence in Lahore after which the two will hold a joint press conference together. This is the first time the two leaders are meeting ever since Hamza's release from jail.

The two are expected to discuss other political developments and matters during the meeting.

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz released from jail after 20 months

Hamza had been released from jail last month following the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision to grant him bail in the money laundering investigation against the PML-N leader.

A two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural had heard the bail plea of ​​Hamza in the money laundering case.

The bench had ordered the release of the PML-N leader from the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court had granted bail to Hamza and ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs10 million each.

On June 11, 2019, NAB had arrested Hamza after the LHC rejected his interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

More From Pakistan:

PML-N convenes important meeting to discuss PDM’s action plan

PML-N convenes important meeting to discuss PDM’s action plan
Rohri accident delays Karachi-Lahore passenger trains by 3-10 hrs

Rohri accident delays Karachi-Lahore passenger trains by 3-10 hrs
Chitral hoteliers demand KP govt pay Rs34m ‘quarantine bills’

Chitral hoteliers demand KP govt pay Rs34m ‘quarantine bills’
PML-N to field Miftah Ismail from NA-249 in Karachi after Vawda resigns: sources

PML-N to field Miftah Ismail from NA-249 in Karachi after Vawda resigns: sources
Karachi Express accident: Azam Swati vows stern action against the guilty

Karachi Express accident: Azam Swati vows stern action against the guilty

Lahore-bound Karachi Express meets accident, one killed, several wounded

Lahore-bound Karachi Express meets accident, one killed, several wounded

Three terrorist commanders among eight killed in North Waziristan operations: ISPR

Three terrorist commanders among eight killed in North Waziristan operations: ISPR
PDM's likely nominee Yousuf Raza Gilani asks MQM-P for support ahead of Senate chairman polls

PDM's likely nominee Yousuf Raza Gilani asks MQM-P for support ahead of Senate chairman polls
Did PM Imran Khan give Sheikh Rasheed a cold shoulder after winning vote of confidence?

Did PM Imran Khan give Sheikh Rasheed a cold shoulder after winning vote of confidence?
'Behind you skipper': Ministers, cricketers congratulate PM after vote of confidence win

'Behind you skipper': Ministers, cricketers congratulate PM after vote of confidence win
PM Imran Khan directs Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to carry on duties as finance minister

PM Imran Khan directs Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to carry on duties as finance minister

Latest

view all