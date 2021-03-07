Bilawal, Hamza Shahbaz to discuss in-house change in Punjab, other matters today

Sunday Mar 07, 2021
LAHORE: PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Hamza Shahbaz will meet today (Sunday) to discuss important political developments, including the possibility of an in-house change in the Punjab Assembly.
According to sources, the PPP leader will meet Hamza — who was released last month after spending 10 months in jail in relation to a money laundering probe — to discuss former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's bid for the post of Senate chairperson and the possibility for an in-house change in Punjab.
PML-N sources said Bilawal will meet Hamza at his Model Town residence in Lahore after which the two will hold a joint press conference together. This is the first time the two leaders are meeting ever since Hamza's release from jail.
The two are expected to discuss other political developments and matters during the meeting.
Hamza had been released from jail last month following the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision to grant him bail in the money laundering investigation against the PML-N leader.
A two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural had heard the bail plea of Hamza in the money laundering case.
The bench had ordered the release of the PML-N leader from the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.
After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court had granted bail to Hamza and ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs10 million each.
On June 11, 2019, NAB had arrested Hamza after the LHC rejected his interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.